Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed Harrison Reed is an injury concern ahead of their Championship season-opener against Middlesbrough.

Marco Silva is preparing his side for their season-opener against Middlesbrough.

Fulham will be determined to make an immediate return to the Premier League and midfielder Harrison Reed will likely have a vital role to play.

The former Southampton youngster has been a key player for the Cottagers since first joining back in 2019. However, Silva could be without him on Sunday.

Speaking to West London Sport, Silva has stated that the 26-year-old is a “doubt” ahead of the clash with Neil Warnock’s side.

He went on to add that he will have “important decisions” to make after their last training session, regarding other players as well as Reed.

Here’s what he had to say:

“About Harrison Reed, he is a player in doubt and we have one more session when we make important decisions, not just about him but about some of the others.”

With Reed potential out of the game, it will be interesting to see who Silva deploys in midfield at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Who could come in for Reed?

Andre Zambo Anguissa is available for selection amid continued transfer speculation, so he could feature for Silva’s side.

Youngster Tyrese Francois has impressed throughout pre-season, so we could see him feature alongside Anguissa for their curtain raiser.

High expectations

Fulham head into the new campaign with a strong mix of exciting talents and Championship pedigree and as one of the recently relegated teams are one of the top picks for promotion.

It will be interesting to see if Silva’s side can live up to expectations and get their season off to a strong start with a win over Warnock’s side on Sunday.