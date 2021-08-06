Sheffield Wednesday travel to Charlton Athletic in their opening game of the 2021/22 League One season this weekend.

Darren Moore takes his new-look Sheffield Wednesday side down to London to face a Charlton Athletic side managed by Nigel Adkins.

But the Owls boss revealed today that Olamide Shodipo will miss the game. He told Examiner Live earlier today:

“Unfortunately, Mide will miss the game. He has picked up a muscle strain. We have to monitor him and view him again early next week and hopefully he will have picked up.

“I won’t be risking him and potentially put him back even further.”

It’s a huge blow for the Owls – Shodipo scored 11 goals on loan at Oxford United from QPR last season and will be a huge player for Sheffield Wednesday going forward in League One.

Also sidelined is Josh Windass, who could be out until October having undergone hamstring surgery.

On a positive note though, Moore says that there are no injury concerns regarding the other summer arrivals.

“They (the new signings) have all come in and we will assess them all and move forward from there,” he told Examiner Live.

Moore expecting Charlton challenge

Charlton like Sheffield Wednesday underwent a managerial change last season. Though it was only the one compared to the Owls’ three, with Adkins coming in for Lee Bowyer representing a significant shift in their season.

Adkins’ arrival gave the Addicks a timely boost in League One. They were stalling under Bowyer who left for Birmingham City earlier in the year, with Charlton going on to claim 7th-place in the final league table and missing out on the play-offs via goal difference.

Speaking on Charlton, Moore told Examiner Live:

“We saw a lot of what Nigel [Adkins, Charlton manager] did with them last season. They were on a fantastic run last season and he has added some wonderful players to the group. They are a club that are looking forward and in the ascendancy.

“He has done a marvellous job there to stop the rot and started to pick up momentum with the team. They are well-organised and have got some wonderful individual players. They are playing some good stuff so it’s a great game. It’s an exciting game for both clubs.”

After Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer haul, they’ve quickly become dark horses to compete in League One next season. Charlton will be expected to be up near the top-six challenging too, and so this weekend’s opener at The Valley has become a really exciting fixture.

Who might come out on top really is anyone’s guess.