Luton Town eyeing another midfield addition, but it won’t be Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela
Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed the Hatters are looking to sign another midfielder, but it seems it won’t be Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela.
Luton Town have enjoyed a thoroughly successful summer window so far, with Nathan Jones building what looks to be a strong midfield department.
As well as securing the services of Allan Campbell and Henri Lansbury, star man Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu agreed to a new contract.
Now, Jones has confirmed the club are in the market for another midfielder before the window slams shut at the end of the month.
READ: Luton Town secure new agreement with player following initial release
As quoted by Luton Today, the Luton Town boss confirmed the club have been in for midfielders, but it has been difficult finding players better than what they already have.
Here’s what he had to say:
“We would like to bring in another player just for pure strength but it’s difficult finding people that are better than what we’ve got so that.
“We’ve actually been in for a few, so that’s all ongoing, but we’re in a decent place in terms of numbers and bodies.”
The Hatters boss went on to reveal that Luton have failed in their efforts to sign Khanya Leshabela of Leicester City. The 21-year-old South African has been on trial at Kenilworth Road, but the club have been priced out of a swoop.
“He’s not with us now,” Jones said.
“He’s gone back to Leicester as we weren’t able to reach a deal. We really liked him to be fair, it’s just finances involved to be honest with you.”
With Leshabela not joining but another midfielder on his radar, it will be interesting to see who Jones recruits to further bolster his ranks.
Leshabela blow
The failure to strike a deal for Leshabela will come as a blow to Jones and co.
Luton Town’s boss admitted he was a fan of the Leicester City prodigy, but the finances of the deal proved too much. Sometimes, clubs are open to dropping their asking price closer to the end of the window, so it will be interesting to see if the Hatters can revive a deal later in the month.
Any other reported targets?
Links with midfielders have emerged in recent weeks, with Josh Benson mentioned as an option. However, he has since completed a move to Barnsley, so that’s one potential option gone.
Tayo Edun, who mainly operates as a left-back, has also been linked and has previously played in the middle of the park, so it will be interesting to see if that develops further.