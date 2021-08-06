Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed the Hatters are looking to sign another midfielder, but it seems it won’t be Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela.

Luton Town have enjoyed a thoroughly successful summer window so far, with Nathan Jones building what looks to be a strong midfield department.

As well as securing the services of Allan Campbell and Henri Lansbury, star man Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu agreed to a new contract.

Now, Jones has confirmed the club are in the market for another midfielder before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

As quoted by Luton Today, the Luton Town boss confirmed the club have been in for midfielders, but it has been difficult finding players better than what they already have.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We would like to bring in another player just for pure strength but it’s difficult finding people that are better than what we’ve got so that.

“We’ve actually been in for a few, so that’s all ongoing, but we’re in a decent place in terms of numbers and bodies.”

The Hatters boss went on to reveal that Luton have failed in their efforts to sign Khanya Leshabela of Leicester City. The 21-year-old South African has been on trial at Kenilworth Road, but the club have been priced out of a swoop.