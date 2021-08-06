Hull City have confirmed the release of midfielder Jordan Flores, allowing him to join loan club Northampton Town permanently.

Reports emerged from The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59) last weekend revealing Hull City were looking to offload midfielder Jordan Flores permanently.

The Tigers opted to loan out Flores earlier this summer, sending him to Northampton Town for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it has now been confirmed that the midfielder has joined the Cobblers permanently after Hull decided to release him from his contract with the club.

Hull confirmed the news on their official club website, bringing an end to Flores’ underwhelming stint at the MKM Stadium.

Flores has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Jon Brady’s Northampton. Now, he will be looking to kick on at Sixfields in a bid to earn a longer deal with the club before the end of the season.

Hull City struggles

After his contract came to an end with Irish side Dundalk, the 25-year-old midfielder completed his return to England with Hull in January.

With the Tigers, Flores was unable to make an impact on Grant McCann’s side. Across all competitions, the former Wigan Athletic man struggled to get into the starting 11 and made only four appearances.

Who will he be battling for a starting role?

Northampton have a number of central midfield options with a varying amount of experience.

Youngsters Scott Pollock and Liam Cross will both have their eyes on a first-team breakthrough. Paul Lewis, Jack Sowerby and Shaun McWilliams all have a strong EFL pedigree, so it will be interesting to see if Flores can muscle his way into Brady’s side this season.