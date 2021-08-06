Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed the club are poised to make more new signings over the weekend. With that in mind, we assess three of the club’s recent targets.

Paul Cook hasn’t been wasting any time in making his mark on the squad at Ipswich Town this summer.

With the start of the new season right around the corner, the Tractor Boys have brought in 10 new players. While plenty have come in, another 15 have headed for the exit doors at Portman Road.

Ipswich aren’t stopping there either, with Cook revealing it could be a busy weekend for the club. With that in mind, we assess three players recently linked with a move to Ipswich Town.

Bersant Celina – Dijon FCO

Celina, 24, has been linked with a loan return to Portman Road after a difficult spell in France with Dijon. The former Manchester City youngster has been unable to make an impact with his new club and a return to England has been mentioned.

It was recently stated that Ipswich were keen on a loan deal. However, it emerged that the Kosovan is poised for a three-month spell out with a heart problem, potentially scuppering the chances of a move.

Michael Jacobs – Portsmouth

Jacobs is a player Cook has worked with before and it has been claimed the Tractor Boys are looking to prize him away from League One rivals Portsmouth ahead of the new season.

Fresh reports emerged today (Friday) stating the club are closing in on a swoop for the 29-year-old, so it will be interesting to see if they can tie up a deal in the coming days.

Louie Barry – Aston Villa

Another player Ipswich Town are said to be nearing a deal for is Aston Villa prodigy Louie Barry. Reports have stated Ipswich Town are set to seal a season-long loan deal for the former Barcelona prodigy, who is also wanted by Sunderland.

Barry is one of England’s top attacking talents and having proved himself at U18s and U23s level, parent club Villa are looking to send him out on loan to give him more experience of senior football.