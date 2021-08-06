Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says Barry Bannan has ‘played a part’ in the club’s impressive summer transfer haul.

Sheffield Wednesday have now signed 11 players this summer after getting a deal over the line for striker Lee Gregory.

The striker arrives ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One opener v Charlton Athletic this weekend and optimism is rife among Owls fans, following the club’s relegation from the Championship last season.

Moore has largely been hailed for the club’s summer transfer business but speaking to the press today, he revealed that club captain Bannan has also helped attract some impressive names to Hillsborough this summer:

“We sat together in the summer and he has played a part in helping players come to this club because of who he is,” he told Examiner Live.

Bannan was a shining light for Sheffield Wednesday in what was a disastrous campaign last time round. He really showed his class when his teammates struggled and keeping him at Hillsborough this summer looked to be an uphill task.

But Moore has seemingly kept his skipper content and also Josh Windass, who’s been heavily linked with a Championship move in the past few weeks.

It’s unsurprising to hear that Bannan’s presence is helping to attract players to Hillsborough. Moore and the Owls’ Head of Recruitment David Downes have done a sterling job in the transfer market this summer, coming after the likes of Dejphon Chansiri and Amadeu Paixao have taken a backseat in transfer proceedings.

Charlton Athletic welcome Sheffield Wednesday to The Valley this weekend in a highly-anticipated League One fixture.