QPR centre-back Conor Masterson is attracting interest from elsewhere, according to reports.

Ahead of the new campaign, QPR boss Mark Warburton is keen to send former Liverpool youngster Conor Masterson out on loan.

The 22-year-old has made a decent impression when involved in the Rs senior side. However, with summer arrivals Jody de Wijs and Jimmy Dunne, he has been pushed further down the pecking order at Loftus Road.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on Masterson’s situation as the end of the transfer window nears.

West London Sport has stated clubs are expressing an interest in Masterson regarding a potential loan move.

It is added that the previous lack of interest had surprised Warburton, but fresh interest is a sign of promise as they look to give him more first-team game time.

It remains unknown as to which clubs are looking to sign Masterson at the moment, so it will be interesting to see if more emerges in the coming weeks.

Last season’s Swindon Town struggles

Masterson will be hoping his new loan move goes better than his stint with Swindon.

In January, QPR offloaded the defender to the County Ground in a bid to give him more game time. However, after five appearances, injury brought an early end to his season and an early end to his time with the Robins.

Where could he be heading?

As said before, it remains unknown as to who is actually in for Masterson this summer.

However, having shown signs of promise in the Championship and spent time in League One last season, an EFL club will likely be his destination.