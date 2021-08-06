West Brom have today confirmed that Matheus Pereira has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Pereira, 25, joins Al-Hilal on a permanent deal.

He’s been linked with a move away all summer but few would’ve expected his Saudi move to go through – Al-Hilal had been linked all through the summer but looked to be behind the likes of West Ham and Leeds United.

Last season in the Premier League, Pereira scored 11 goals and grabbed six assists. He was a shining light in an otherwise dreadful season for the Baggies but his exit has certainly divided opinion.

He wasn’t short of Premier League suitors. There was plenty of interest from elsewhere in Europe too but a move to the Saudi Professional League is something of a step down for the Brazilian.

Here’s how West Brom fans reacted to the move on Twitter:

Pereira gone then. Can’t wish him well with the way it’s ended. You sign a contract you should honour it IMO. Signed a new “life changing contract”yet already being paid very well. At least Grealish has left to better his career and win trophies. #wba — Chris Jones (@ChrisJo92472950) August 6, 2021

And so Pereira follows in the footsteps of Jackson Martinez, Oscar and many others. Wasting his immense talent in a nothing league. It’s a shame as he seemed like he had a good attitude, but money talks. “We’ll always have the Molineux” #WBA pic.twitter.com/6xLaXQOxbK — Josh Thurstance (@JThurstance) August 6, 2021

Pereira basically getting paid stacks to play Sunday league. 😂 #WBA #AlHilol — Rich L (@Dickiebows) August 6, 2021

Glad to see a very swift end to the saga and if the money is as reported I don’t think we could have hoped for much more under the circumstances. I just hope it’s fully reinvested (and wisely). All the best Pereira, you were a joy to watch in an Albion shirt.#wba https://t.co/iQElovZBjX — Chris Hall (@CJHall83) August 6, 2021

Will miss you Pereira 💙 thanks for the memories 👏🏻👍🏻 #wba — Greg Whitehouse (@GregWhitehouse3) August 6, 2021

A joy to watch at times, not as invested as I was in the likes Koumas for example, suppose we always knew a player like Pereira was only ever passing through. Thought it would be to a bigger Premier Club but wish him well all the same. For the Wolves game if nothing else. #wba pic.twitter.com/Rsc3eg6Rd7 — Kieran Doody (@kierandoody) August 6, 2021

I guess some players have the ultimate belief they can play at the highest level, compete & improve…

& then you have some players who lack ambition, just wanna trouser the loot playing in a 2 bob league & fade into obscurity….#Pereira #wba — Jay Hickman (@HurricaneHic147) August 6, 2021