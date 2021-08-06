West Brom have today confirmed that Matheus Pereira has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Pereira, 25, joins Al-Hilal on a permanent deal.

He’s been linked with a move away all summer but few would’ve expected his Saudi move to go through – Al-Hilal had been linked all through the summer but looked to be behind the likes of West Ham and Leeds United.

Last season in the Premier League, Pereira scored 11 goals and grabbed six assists. He was a shining light in an otherwise dreadful season for the Baggies but his exit has certainly divided opinion.

He wasn’t short of Premier League suitors. There was plenty of interest from elsewhere in Europe too but a move to the Saudi Professional League is something of a step down for the Brazilian.

Here’s how West Brom fans reacted to the move on Twitter: