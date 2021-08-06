Centre-back Michael Dawson, formerly of Spurs and Hull City, has announced his retirement following his departure from Nottingham Forest.

Earlier this summer, Michael Dawson’s contract at the City Ground came to an end, leaving him free to depart Nottingham Forest.

The 37-year-old didn’t make a single appearance in his final campaign as a player, but his experience and character meant he remained an influential figure in Chris Hughton’s squad.

Now, ahead of the new campaign, it has been confirmed that Dawson has officially brought an end to his playing career.

However, despite bringing an end to his playing days, Dawson will be remaining in football.

Premier League side Spurs, where the defender spent nine-and-a-half years of his career, have confirmed he will be taking up a role as a club ambassador following his retirement.

The new role will see the retired defender work with the club’s foundation, playing an important role in their community work as well as featuring on their digital channels.

Dawson’s 19-year career

Dawson made his way through Nottingham Forest’s youth ranks, making his debut in April 2002. His first spell with the club lasted until January 2005, when Spurs moved to bring him to White Hart Lane.

Across his lengthy stint with Tottenham, Dawson played a hefty 324 games, eventually departing for Hull City in the summer of 2014.

With the Tigers, the four-time England international featured 132 times, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League in 2016.

Dawson then returned to Forest following his departure from Hull, remaining there until the expiry of his contract. Across two spells at the City Ground, he played 121 times for the club.