Ipswich Town are set to complete the loan signing of Aston Villa prodigy Louie Barry, according to reports.

Back in 2019, Louie Barry caused quite the star when he swapped West Brom for Catalan giants Barcelona.

The highly-rated attacker has since returned to England with Aston Villa, scoring in his senior debut for the club and impressing for their U23s side.

Now, Birmingham Live has reported that Barry is set to spend the upcoming campaign in League One, with Ipswich Town poised to complete a loan deal for the 18-year-old.

It is said that Paul Cook is poised to further bolster his attacking ranks with the arrival of Barry ahead of the new season.

The Tractor Boys’ League One rivals, Sunderland, were also interested in a deal. However, it is Ipswich who appear to have won the battle for the Villa starlet’s signature.

A difficult spell in Spain

After his high-profile move to the Nou Camp, Barry’s time with Barcelona soured.

The England youth international’s game time was limited despite his promise, struggling to break into their U19s squad. As a result, he departed to return to England dissatisfied with the chances given to him while with the Catalan giants.

Redemption with Villa

However, despite his struggles in Spain, Barry has come back to England and shown exactly why he is so highly rated.

In eight games for the club’s U18s, he has managed eight goals and four assists. His performances saw him jump up to the U23s, where he has continued to impress. So far. Barry has chipped in with 14 goals in 19 games, also providing one assist.

Now, with a temporary move to Portman Road on the cards, it will be interesting to see if he can shine in the EFL.