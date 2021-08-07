Blackpool kick off their Championship campaign down at Ashton Gate, after a six-year hiatus which saw them sink as low as League Two – here we give Seasiders all the info they need ahead of the game.

Injuries

Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Gary Madine (groin) could all miss the opening day. Kevin Stewart (ankle) and Demetri Mitchell (knee) picked up knocks against Manchester City and Morecambe respectively. Stewart and Gretarsson are unlikely to start but may still feature against Bristol City.

Predicted line-up

GK – Chris Maxwell

No doubt over the starting shot-stopper.

RB – Callum Connolly

The only first-team player who can play at right-back, Connolly will have chances to impress.

CB – Marvin Ekpiteta

Critchley will have to pick between Championship experience in Richard Keogh or someone who knows the system in Ekpiteta.

CB – James Husband

He’s made the left centre-back position his own.

LB – Luke Garbutt

A clear first choice at left-back especially with the threat he offers going forward with his deliveries into the box.

DM – Grant Ward

Ward’s boundless energy could be very effective in plugging any holes the Seasiders might have defensively.

DM – Reece James

Due to Kenny Dougall’s fitness and Stewart’s possible injury, James’ versatility will come in handy.

RM – Josh Bowler

With Mitchell’s injury, Bowler could be making his debut earlier than expected.

AM – Keshi Anderson

The versatile attacker is very capable of playing as the attacking midfielder and offers more than Sonny Carey going forward.

LM – CJ Hamilton

During pre-season, he has played mostly on the left but can play all across the front line.

ST – Jerry Yates

If he is fit, he starts.

How to watch

The game kicks off at 3pm (GMT) on Saturday 7th August. The match will be streamed on Tangerine TV.