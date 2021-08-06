Derby County have signed Curtis Davies and Ryan Allsop, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Derby County. Curtis Davies has signed. Ryan Allsop too. One other agreed low terms and to be announced. Other unsigned players didn’t train … and a couple will go elsewhere before this is sorted … if it is in next week or later. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 6, 2021

Derby County appear to have secured deals for the duo on free transfers.

Davies, who is 36-years-old, has been on the books at Pride Park for the past four seasons but saw his previous contract expire at the end of June.

He joined the club in 2017 from Hull City and has since played 103 appearances for the Rams.

Goalkeeper Allsop is also said to have put pen-to-paper on a deal for the new campaign.

He has been a free agent since parting company with Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last term following their relegation to League One.

The experienced stopper will give Derby more competition and depth between the sticks.

Derby have been in desperate need of some more bodies in their squad and this potential double deal will be a boost going into the start of the new season tomorrow.

Wayne Rooney’s side have had a number of players on trial over recent times and it seems their futures will be resolved soon.

Nixon says a few have now moved on and some more could follow suit.

Both Davies and Allsop have agreed ‘low terms’ but could be in contention to play tomorrow against Huddersfield Town.