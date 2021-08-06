Coventry City continue to cast an eye over Martin Cranie following his departure from Luton Town.

Coventry City have taken their former defender on trial over recent weeks.

He remains with the club and is currently with their Under-23s side, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues have decided not offer former Crystal Palace left-back Papa Souare a deal.

Familiar face

Cranie, who is 34-years-old, is available after parting company with Luton Town at the end of last season and will be weighing up his options as a free agent.

The experienced defender played for Coventry from 2009 to 2012 and made 120 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career in Hampshire with spells at Southampton and Portsmouth before his move to the Sky Blues.

The ex-England youth international then ended up moving on and having stints at Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Cranie helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League under Chris Wilder before spending the past two seasons with Luton back in the second tier.

He is now on trial with his former club Coventry and continues to be part of their camp ahead of the new season.

Thoughts?

Crainie is a vastly experienced player and would be a useful person to have in and around the dressing room.

However, the fact he is now with the Under-23s suggests that perhaps his time there may be coming to a close soon.