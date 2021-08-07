It’s been 518 days since a full capacity crowd has watched Ipswich in league action at Portman Road but in the wake of a new era and under new ownership, the Tractor Boys get their third season in League One underway at home to Morecambe this Saturday.

Paul Cook has added 10 signings to his playing staff so far this window but one of them, George Edmundson, is set to miss out on the opening day fixture with an injury that has not been specified by the club. Scott Fraser is likely to return to the squad having recovered from a minor hamstring injury.

Due to Edmunson’s injury, it’s likely that Luke Woolfenden and Toto Nsiala will start in the heart of defence in-front of Vaclav Hladky in goal. Matt Penney and Kane Vincent-young will operate in the full-back positions with Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper filling the two defensive midfield roles. Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin are likely to play out on the right and left wing respectively and if fit, Scott Fraser will be a nailed on starter for the number 10 role behind the central striker that’s likely to be Joe Pigott.

Unlike last season, fans not attending the stadium will be unable to stream the game on iFollow unless of course they are streaming from abroad. The fixture is an all-ticket event with fans required to show proof of being double vaccinated or report a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the game.