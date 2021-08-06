Blackburn Rovers are interested in Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers.

Blackburn Rovers are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the youngster this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Rogers, who is 19-years-old, starred on loan at Lincoln City in League One last season.

He rocked up at Sincil Bank as an unknown quantity in the January transfer window but went on to become a key player for Michael Appleton’s side.

Bright future

The England youth international scored six goals in 28 games in all competitions to help the Imps get to the Play-Off final.

Rogers could head out the exit door at Manchester City again now and is believed to be a man in-demand right now.

Blackburn are in need of some more signings and have identified him as a potential loan addition for the new season.

However, there will be plenty of competition to bat away if Tony Mowbray’s side are to win the race for his signature.

More about Rogers

He rose up through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion and played once for their first-team in an FA Cup game against Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019.

Rogers was then snapped up by Manchester City and has since been a regular for their development squad.

He was then given the green light to leave on loan at Lincoln last term and grasped that opportunity with both hands.