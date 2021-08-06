Peterborough United have ‘pulled out of the running’ to sign Lincoln City’s Tayo Edun, as per the Posh’s director of football Barry Fry.

Edun, 23, has been linked with both Peterborough United and Luton Town this summer.

Both clubs have reportedly tabled bids to sign the left-back – Football Insider reported earlier this week that both Championship sides had launched bids to bring in the former Fulham man before the close of the transfer window at the end of this month.

Now though, Fry has told Peterborough Telegraph: “We did make a bid, but we subsequently pulled out of the running for him.”

Edun joined Lincoln City during the 2019/20 season though it was in the previous 2021/22 season where he really prevailed.

He made 44 League One outings as he helped the Imps to the League One play-off final, scoring once and assisting six goals along the way.

Fulham upbringing

Seeing Edun flourish might come as a surprise to Fulham who handed Edun just two league appearances during his time at Craven Cottage.

He featured twice during Fulham’s 2017/18 promotion winning season in the Championship before joining Lincoln City in January 2020.

That’s since proved to be a really shrewd move from the Imps and they could yet cash in on the Islington-born full-back this summer, with Luton Town now seemingly in pole position after Posh’s exit from the transfer race.

Luton’s summer overhaul

Nathan Jones has so far put together a really impressive summer transfer window at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters after their solid 12th-place finish last season have worked wonders to bring in the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes and Allan Campbell to name a couple and signing Edun would be another keen addition.

They could yet be dark horses in the top-half of the table next season, and they coincidentally kick-off their season at home to Peterborough United this weekend.