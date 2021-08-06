Fulham midfielder Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa would prefer a move to Roma this summer, claims a report from Calcio Mercato (via Sport Witness).

Anguissa, 25, has been linked with a host of clubs this summer.

He joined the club in a record £30million deal from Marseille ahead of Fulham’s promotion in 2018 but would find himself loaned out to Villarreal upon Fulham’s initial relegation.

But he returned when Scott Parker took Fulham back into the top flight at first time of asking last year and featured 36 times in the Premier League.

He impress by all accounts. But after yet another relegation for the Whites it seems like Anguissa will finally leave the club permanently, and he’s not short of suitors.

Valencia have already had a bid knocked back for the midfielder and Jose Mourinho’s Roma have also been linked – more recently, Everton have been linked with a move.

But Calcio Mercato claim that Anguissa would ‘love’ a move to Roma this summer, going on to say that Fulham want €25million for the midfielder and that they are happy for the fee to be paid over time.

A failed investment from Fulham?

Not necessarily – Anguissa when he’s been involved at Fulham has shown glimpses of what he’s capable of. Last season in particular he was a consistent performer for Parker’s side but Fulham can’t offer consistent Premier League football and so they look likely to be selling Anguissa this summer.

If they can recoup the majority of that £30million transfer fee they paid for him then that will be a shrewd bit of business from the club and for the player, a move to Mourinho’s Roma would be a hugely exciting one.