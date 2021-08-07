Today marks the start of the 2021/22 League One campaign, and with it comes a fresh chance for Portsmouth to vie for promotion.

The first obstacle the Blues will face is a trip to Fleetwood Town – a fixture that Portsmouth fans have become familiar with over the past few seasons.

However, since the two sides last met in a mid-January tie that saw Pompey emerge 1-0 victors, there have been wholesale changes for both clubs.

Two mid-season managerial replacements saw pantomime villain Joey Barton replaced by former Preston boss Simon Grayson, while the Cowley brothers took the reins from the departing Kenny Jackett.

As such, this summer represented the start of both Grayson’s and the Cowley’s first full season in charge, and their first opportunity to rebuild the squads that they inherited from their predecessors.

With the sides making a combined 18 signings between them, they both enter the fray as somewhat of an unknown quantity, yet the Blues remain the bookies’ favourite to return to the south coast with all three points.

Injury news

Danny Cowley is likely to be without Paul Downing for the season opener as he continues his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury.

New signings Liam Vincent (shin) and Jayden Reid (knee) are the only other significant absentees for Pompey.

Reid ruptured his cruciate ligament after coming on against Luton in a pre-season friendly, while Vincent has suffered stress damage after stepping into the professional game.

Team news

Norwich loanee Gassan Ahadme is expected to start alongside last-season’s top scorer John Marquis. The Moroccan starlet has enjoyed a blistering start to life at Portsmouth, smashing an impressive eight goals in the warm-up matches.

Despite fresh rumours linking Ronan Curtis away from the club, the Irishman also looks set to line-up for the Blues.

Portsmouth’s expected starting line-up: Bazunu; Freeman; Raggett; Robertson; Brown; Williams; Tunnicliffe; Harness; Ahadme; Curtis; Marquis.

How to watch

You can watch all the action from the Highbury Stadium live on Pompey’s iFollow service from 3pm, just follow the link below:

https://www.portsmouthfc.co.uk/ifollow/.