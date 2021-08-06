Charlton Athletic fans will be finally back at the Valley tomorrow.

Charlton Athletic take on Sheffield Wednesday to kick-start the new season.

Their owner, Thomas Sandgaard, is excited for the start of the campaign and is looking forward to seeing supporters back in the stadium.

He has sent this message to the Addicks’ faithful on Twitter this morning (see tweet below).

Read: Charlton Athletic could reignite interest in Crewe Alexandra man

Big clash

Nigel Adkins’ side will be eager to get off to a positive start tomorrow but face a tough first test against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have been very busy in the transfer window recently following their relegation from the Championship.

Charlton themselves have been able to bring in five new signings so far this summer with Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo returning, whilst new faces in Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson and Sean Clare have come through the door.

There is no doubt that they could do with some more depth in the squad and there is still time to delve into the market for some more additions.

The London will be without Ben Purrington, Jake Forster-Caskey and Alex Gilbey for the game tomorrow, whilst striker Ronnie Schwartz is also expected to sit out.

Charlton Athletic comment: Morecambe man should be on the Addicks’ radar

New season dawns

Wednesday at home in front of the television cameras is a great curtain raiser for Charlton and their fans will be looking forward for their return.

Sandgaard has expressed his excitement for the game on social media with the new season one sleep away.