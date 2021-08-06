Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor hasn’t ruled out a move for Barrow attacker Luke James.

Hartlepool United’s manager has admitted there is some substance behind the rumours, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

James, who is 26-years-old, has had three separate spells with the Pools in the past.

He left them summer for Barrow but his former side are interested following their promotion back to League Two.

Never say never

Challinor has said: “It’s something there was sniffs of a few weeks back but nothing has materialised on that front so far. I don’t envisage that changing before the weekend but we’ll see how things go.”

“Luke is somebody who knows the club and we understood why he moved on last year because he went to a Football League club.”

He added: “We won’t rule it out and never say never but at the moment it’s not something that is around the corner for us.”

James scored three goals in 37 games in all competitions for Barrow as they survived their first season back in the Football League.

Academy graduate

He started his career at Hartlepool and scored 22 goals in 98 games during his first spell at the club to earn a move to Peterborough United in 2014.

James was on the books at London Road for three years but was shipped back out to the Pools on loan as well as Bradford City and Bristol Rovers.



Stints at Forest Green Rovers and Barrow (loan) then followed on before Hartlepool re-signed him.

He scored eight goals in 73 games from 2018 to 2020 before his permanent switch to Holker Street but Challinor isn’t ruling out a move for him again.