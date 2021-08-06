Oxford City have signed George Harmon following his departure from West Brom.

Oxford City have decided to hand the defender a contract for the new season, as announced by their official club website.

Harmon, who is 20-years-old, was released by West Brom at the end of the last campaign and has been a free agent.

He has been spending time on trial with the Hoops and has done enough to earn himself a move now.

Quotes

The full-back has said: “I’m really delighted to get the deal over the line. I’ve been training with the boys for a few weeks and they’re a really good set of lads.

“I like the management and the style of play and I’m really looking forward to getting going.”

Academy graduate

Harmon joined West Brom at the age of seven and rose up through the youth ranks of the Midlands club.

He became a regular for the Baggies’ Under-23s side and made 19 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season, as well as playing three times in the EFL Trophy.

They decided not to extend his contract at the end of June and he left the club along with teammates such as Harry Williams, Tom Solanke and Tyrese Dyce.

New club

Oxford City play their football in the National League South and have a few former Football League players playing for them such as Elliot Benyon, Alfie Potter and Josh Ashby.

Harmon should be in line to get plenty of game time there next season.