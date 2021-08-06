Hartlepool United have signed Matty Daly on loan from Huddersfield Town.

Hartlepool United have brought in the midfielder on a season-long loan, as announced by their official club website.

Daly, who is 21-years-old, has spent time on trial with Rotherham United recently, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis.

However, the Millers have decided not to sign him and he has moved into League Two with the Pools.

Daly has said: “It is an exciting move for me. I have never really had the opportunity to go out there and get a good loan spell under my belt. This club seemed like the right fit for me and I can’t wait to get going.”

Career so far

The Stockport-born youngster played in the academy at Everton before moving to Huddersfield in 2015.

He was handed his first-team debut in a Premier League fixture against Watford in 2019.

The ex-England youth international has since made 11 more appearances for the Terriers in all competitions, with five coming last season.

He has now been given the green light by Carlos Corberan to head out the exit door and get some experience under his belt.

Back in the EFL

Hartlepool are preparing for their return to the Football League and have brought in the likes of Neill Byrne, Reagan Ogle, Jake Lawlor, Martin Smith, Olufela Olomola and Mark Cullen this summer.

Daly will give them more competition and depth in midfield.