Lincoln City have had a couple of bids rejected for Dundee United defender Jamie Robson.

Lincoln City have seen two offers rebuffed as they look to lure the left-back to England, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Robson, who is 23-years-old, is also wanted by Sunderland.

The Imps will have to fork out more money to match Dundee United’s valuation if they are to bring him to Sincil Bank for the new season.

Read: Recently departed Lincoln City attacker joins new club

Career to date

Robson had spells as a youngster at Rangers and Dundee before linking up with the Terrors in 2011.

He signed his first professional contract three years later after progressing up through the youth ranks.

The left-back had a loan spell away at Brechin City to get some experience under his belt.

He has since established himself as one of Dundee Unietd’s key players and has made 168 appearances in all competitions.

Robson played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted with ease to the step up a level last term.

He only has a year left on his contract now but Dundee United are holding firm at the moment after batting away two Lincoln bids.

Read: Lincoln City priced out of move for 22-y/o striker

Lincoln preparing for new season

The Imps are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the Play-Off final to Blackpool last season with promotion next term.

They want Robson but need to cough up more money to land him.