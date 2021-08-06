Arsenal’s pursuit of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been handed a ‘fresh twist’, as a report from football.london states that he could become cup-tied before he joins the Gunners.

Ramsdale, 23, is a prime target of Arsenal’s. The Gunners have been closely linked with the England international this summer but Sheffield United have so far stood firm.

They’re demanding upwards of £30million for the shot-stopper, with Arsenal also being linked with a speculative double-swoop for both Ramsdale and Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in a double that could rise up to £50million.

Now though, football.london has revealed that Ramsdale would become cup-tied before a potential move to Arsenal should he feature in Sheffield United’s Carabao Cup tie v Carlisle United next week, which would make him ineligible to feature in the same competition for Arsenal during the 2021/22 season.

Will this deter Arsenal from making a move?

Mikel Arteta’s side won’t be eyeing up the Premier League title next season. Domestically though, a cup run and win would be their best chance of success and so if Ramsdale were to become cup-tied, it could really scupper a potential move to London.

The same rule would obviously apply to Berge but given that Ramsdale would be arriving as the Gunners’ no.1 choice keeper, it makes his potential ineligibility to play in the Carabao Cup more damning.

Whether it’s enough of an inconvenience to stop the move from going through altogether remains to be seen but it’s another stumbling block for both Sheffield United and Arsenal to work around if they want the deal to go through this month.