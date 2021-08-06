James Berry will be playing for Macclesfield FC until January following his departure from Hull City last month.

Macclesfield have swooped in for the young attacker on a loan after he signed a contract with Altrincham (see tweet below).

JAMES BERRY-McNALLY ARRIVES ON LOAN FROM ALTRINCHAM. Macclesfield FC are delighted to announce the loan signing of James Berry-McNally, who has agreed a deal at the https://t.co/fL99QEEJ4D Stadium until January 2022.https://t.co/VdqJBNxxEj pic.twitter.com/wVDZ2p5rRu — Macclesfield FC (@thesilkmen) August 5, 2021

Berry, who is 20-years-old, parted company with Championship side Hull by mutual consent and subsequently linked up with Alty on trial.

The National League side have decided to sign him but have loaned him to their close neighbours in the North West Counties League to get some experience under his belt.

Played twice for Hull’s first-team

Berry was a key player for Hull’s Under-23s and his exit was a slight surprise.

The youngster started his career on the books at Liverpool but switched to local side Wigan in 2016.

He then spent three years on the books at the DW Stadium before making the move to East Yorkshire.

Berry was handed his first-team debut by Grant McCann in a Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers in February last year.

He then played in the EFL Trophy last season but had his contract but recently had his contract terminated.

New era at Macclesfield

The Silkmen have formed a phoenix club following Macclesfield Town’s extinction last year.

They have their former midfielder Danny Whitaker in charge and had 2,000 fans at their first home game last weekend against Burscough.

Berry could prove to be a very useful addition for the Cheshire side as they prepare for FA Cup action tomorrow.