Crawley Town have completed the signing of Ludwig Francillette after his trial at Portsmouth.

Crawley Town have handed the defender a two-year deal with the option of a further year, as announced by their official club website.

Francillette, who is 22-years-old, was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season and became a free agent.

He spent time on trial with Portsmouth last week, as per a report by Hampshire Live, and played for the League One side in a friendly against AFC Bournemouth Under-21s.

New home

However, Pompey decided against offering him a contract and Crawley have now swooped in.

He spent time with the League Two outfit earlier in the summer and played in friendlies against Grinstead Town and West Ham United.

Their boss, John Yems, has said: “Ludwig has been around the place for a while now, he’s been training with us as well as at other clubs and scored against West Ham.

It is great that we have been able to land Ludwig and I wish him all the best here at the club and I hope he can be a big part of our squad.”

Career to date

Francillette started his career in his native France with spells at Dijon FCO and AS Quetigny before moving to England to sign for Newcastle in 2019.

He never made a senior appearance for Steve Bruce’s side but played for their Under-23s on a regular basis.

The Premier League outfit opted against offering him a new deal at the end of the last campaign and he has now found a new club with Crawley.