Bolton Wanderers are closing in on a new attacking signing.

Bolton Wanderers are hoping to get a deal over the line for an unnamed forward player on the eve of the new season, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Ian Evatt has hinted it is a target his side looked at earlier in the transfer window.

It will be a race against the clock for the Trotters to get it done in time for their season opener against MK Dons at the University of Bolton Stadium tomorrow.

Working hard

Evatt has said: “We have now highlighted at least one and we’re working hard to make that happen.

“Funnily enough he was one of our primary targets and we didn’t think we could afford him but things have come back around. You will hear something pretty quickly.

“Sharon and the rest of the board have been absolutely magnificent with their support and backing, so hopefully things will progress and fans will be very happy with what we are doing.”

Bolton have been forced to delve back into the transfer market following Xavier Amaechi’s injury.

The Bolton News suggest they have have already seen the potential signing at close quarters at Lostock.

Busy window

It has been a busy summer for the Trotters since their promotion from League Two.

They have brought in the likes of George Johnston, Josh Sheehan, Amadou Bakayoko, Joel Dixon, Declan John, Will Aimson and Dapo Afolayan.

It doesn’t look like they are stopping their recruitment there and another addition appears to be on the way soon.