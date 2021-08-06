Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong could be ‘priced out’ of a Premier League move this summer, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook saying that the likes of Crystal Palace and Southampton won’t match Rovers’ £20million valuation.

Armstrong, 24, has been heavily linked with a Premier League move this summer.

He’s been linked with a number of sides including West Ham, Watford and Southampton and more recently the likes of Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

Palace were reported yesterday to be leading the race to sign Armstrong this month whilst Norwich City were reported to have tabled a £15million bid for the Englishman – a report from Pink Un has since disproved those reports though.

Now, Crooks claims that both Palace and Southampton, who are seemingly back in the hunt to sign Armstrong this summer, could both be priced out of a move.

He tweeted yesterday:

Given that Armstrong only has a year left on his Ewood Park contract, Rovers are playing a very dangerous game here.

That £20million valuation is about right for a player of Armstrong’s quality but it’s seemingly deterred any potential suitors from making a bid so far this summer and now, Tony Mowbray’s side run the risk of losing Armstrong for nothing next summer.

It’d be a devastating blow if that did happen but it’d also be criminal if Rovers were to sell him for a lot less than they value him at this month.

Blackburn now find themselves in a very difficult position – they kick-off their Championship season v Swansea City this weekend and Armstrong will no doubt feature, but how many more times he’ll pull on a Rovers shirt remains a mystery.