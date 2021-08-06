Charlton Athletic look set to be without four first-team players for their game against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey are all out injured, whilst the match is likely to come too soon for Ronnie Schwartz.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins is preparing for his first full season in charge at the Valley after taking over from Lee Bowyer midway through the last campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday travel down to London in their first game back at League One level and have been having a big recruitment drive over recent weeks.

Four out

Adkins has told the Addicks’ official club website: “Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey will be the three injured players not available for the weekend’s game.

“Ronnie Schwartz has been back in training and we’re building up his levels of fitness. Those three will definitely miss out and Ronnie probably will miss out as well.”

Charlton have some decisions to make as to who they start against the Owls and could give some youngsters the chance to impress.

Charlton insight

Schwartz is back in training with the club but tomorrow’s clash looks too soon for him to return to action.

He was signed in January from FC Midtjylland and will be eager to show what he can do for Charlton this season having only scored once in 16 appearances so far.

New signings Craig MacGillivray, Sean Clare and George Dobson could make their official debuts against Sheffield Wednesday.

Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo are back on loan and are also in line to start.