Everton have reportedly joined the likes of Roma and Valencia in the race to sign Fulham midfielder Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa.

Anguissa, 25, was a marquee signing for Fulham following their promotion to the Premier League back in 2018.

After the Whites’ initial relegation he went out on loan to Villarreal before returning to Craven Cottage after their second promotion.

He featured 36 times in the top flight last time round and proved a quality player under Scott Parker. After yet another relegation though, Anguissa is being linked with a permanent move away from Fulham and he isn’t short of suitors.

Who’s been linked with Anguissa this summer?

The likes of Napoli and even Liverpool have been loosely linked over the summer. Now though, the transfer race seems to be narrowing down to a few sides in Valencia, Roma and now Everton.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato claims that Fulham have rejected an offer from Valencia for Anguissa whilst claiming that Everton are now interested, with Roma being linked yesterday by a report from Gazzetta dello Sport.

How much will Fulham command for Anguissa this summer?

There’s been no concrete reports revealing what Fulham want for Anguissa. The club however broke their transfer record to sign him in 2018, in a £30million deal.

He has two years remaining on his Craven Cottage contract and so Fulham still have a bit of bartering power here, though how much of that initial £30million fee they’ll be able to recoup remains to be seen.

Anguissa is certainly a quality player though and it looks unlikely that he’ll be staying with Fulham for very long in the Football League.