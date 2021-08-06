Sevilla are being linked with a move for Sheffield United’s Sander Berge.

Berge, 23, is supposedly a long-term target of Sevilla’s. Reports coming out of Spain suggest that the Norwegian midfielder has been monitored by Sevilla since before his Bramall Lane move in January 2020, with the Blades midfielder now attracting a lot of transfer interest.

Since his side’s relegation from the Premier League, a host of teams have been linked but it seems to be Arsenal who are the most keen.

Berge has had strong interest from Italy too but recent reports have claimed that the Gunners are back in the race to sign Berge this summer and could even spend big on a double deal for him and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before the close of the transfer window this month.

Now though, Sevilla could put a spanner in Arsenal’s plans to sign Berge this summer.

How much will Berge cost this summer?

Daily Star reported yesterday that Arsenal could spend upwards of £50million on both Berge and Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has been valued in excess of £30million and Berge too, but as the Championships season draws closer and the closure of the transfer window likewise, whether or not the Blades will drop their valuation becomes a more pressing question.

But manager Slavisa Jokanovic has so far remained coy on letting his star players leave this summer.

Sevilla are just one of a number of teams to have been linked with Berge so far in this transfer window and with Arsenal seemingly stepping up their interest, it could mean a move to Spain is unlikely at this point.