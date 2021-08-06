West Brom’s Matheus Pereira is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Pereira, 25, has been heavily linked with a move away from The Hawthorns this summer. The Brazilian shone for the Baggies in the Premier League last time round and has since been linked with a host of clubs.

West Ham were the team who looked most likely to land Pereira at one point this summer but now, he looks set to seal a surprise switch to Al-Hilal.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted yesterday that Pereira was due to undergo a medical in Paris:

Matheus Pereira to Al Hilal, confirmed and here we go soon! Matheus will undergo his medical today in Paris then he'll fly to Saudi Arabia in order to sign. Deal set to be completed between clubs – WBA are still checking final details, then it'll be done.

Soon after, Saudi Arabian journalist Hasan Alasiri then took to Twitter to confirm that the medical had been passed – his tweeted translated to; “Matthews Pereira has completed the medical examination and is now in a meeting with Al Hilal management”.

أنهى ماثيوس بيريرا الفحص الطبي والآن في اجتماع مع ادارة الهلال

What will Pereira be earning in Saudi Arabia?

Another journalist who’s been involved in Pereira’s movements and has so far been proved correct is Pedro Almeida.

He was backing Al-Hilal all along and took to Twitter earlier in the month to share the potential pay package that Pereira was set to earn with Al-Hilal – a supposed €6million a season on a contract running until 2024:

6M€ per season and contract until 2024 for Matheus #Pereira. The deal is getting closer

Al-Hilal have so far tabled two bids for the Brazilian but it’s not known what the agreed transfer fee is.

The Baggies initially wanted £30million for Pereira but after everything blew up last week – Valerian Ismael saying he wasn’t committed and Pereira hitting back – it seems like the Baggies are taking the quick-sale now.