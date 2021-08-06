Blackburn Rovers are leading the race to sign Leeds United’s Niall Huggins, claims a report from Football League World.

Blackburn Rovers are supposedly ahead of the likes of Coventry City and Swansea City in the race to sign Leeds United full-back Huggins.

The left-sided defender, 20, made his Premier League debut for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season. He’s worked his way through the club’s ranks but is now being linked with a permanent exit from Elland Road.

Aren’t Blackburn operating under a transfer embargo?

The EFL placed Rovers under a ‘Profit & Sustainability embargo’ following the submission of their financial accounts back in March this year.

Several clubs in the Championship were as well but Rovers have since been pulled out of it, after they published their 2019/20 accounts on time this summer – the likes of Derby County didn’t and they remain under a transfer embargo, with restrictions in place on signings.

Rovers then can sign players but they’re seemingly in the midst of a potentially huge player sale in Adam Armstrong, so incomings might take a back-seat for a couple more days yet.

Can Rovers beat Coventry, Swansea to the signing?

If the report is to be believed and Blackburn are in fact leading this transfer chase, then it could be a really shrewd signing.

Huggins is still a largely unproven player having only ever made one league appearance for Leeds, and having never ventured out on loan.

Coventry and Swansea are both attractive destinations, arguably more so than Blackburn who look as though they could struggle this season after a fairly dormant transfer window.

What’s more is that Rovers now have Harry Pickering at left-back and so a deal for Huggins doesn’t make all that much sense – a keen squad addition nevertheless though.