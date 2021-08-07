Peterborough United head down to Kenilworth Road this Saturday in their Championship opener against Luton Town.

Darren Ferguson’s side have enjoyed the year so far, following the club’s first promotion back to the second tier since 2011. They will be looking to build on this momentum coming into the season’s early stages, starting their 2021/22 campaign against the Hatters away from home.

Following on from an injury-riddled pre-season, Peterborough’s main players all seem to have returned to match-fitness. However, the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Taylor and Jack Marriott have played a minimal amount of minutes in pre-season due to injury concerns, with the former’s first involvement being a first half run-out against King’s Lynn in midweek.

Last season, the Cambridgeshire side’s main eleven was pretty simple to predict. Apart from midfielder Reece Brown (who’s since returned to his parent club, Huddersfield) that team has stayed intact, despite rumours linking Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembélé away.

Taylor and Jorge Grant seemed to have formed a dynamic midfield partnership during pre-season, and with only ex-Manchester United man Ethan Hamilton providing serious backup, it’s hard to see Ferguson looking in any other direction. It would be more likely that new signing Josh Knight may push into midfield if Taylor is deemed unfit.

Considering Posh have already bolstered their squad with eight summer signings, it will be intriguing to see who has forced their way into the match-day eleven. New attacking acquisitions Kwame Poku and Joel Randall will presumably have to wait for their starting debuts, due to their recent arrivals (although the latter’s seven-figure price tag may say otherwise).

Predicted Peterborough XI (3-4-2-1): Pym; Thompson, Kent, Knight; Ward, Taylor, Grant, Butler; Szmodics, Dembélé; Clarke-Harris