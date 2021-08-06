Managerless MK Dons begin their 2021/22 Sky Bet League One campaign at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. Dean Lewington will take charge of his first game, as interim manager, and here is how we believe he will set out his team.

Predicted MK Dons starting XI:

[1] Andrew Fisher, [2] Tennai Watson, [5] Warren O’Hora, [6] Harry Darling(c), [9] Scott Twine, [10] Mohamed Eisa, [11] Charlie Brown, [15] Aden Baldwin, [17] Matt O’Riley, [21] Daniel Harvie, [22] John Freeman.

Dons will be without Max Watters who was spotted leaving Stadium:MK with a protective boot over the weekend, as the on loan Cardiff striker will look to replicate the scoring form that earned him respect at Crawley last year.

David Kasumu hasn’t trained all week due to what the club described as “muscle soreness,” however the club do have a history of covering up transfer negotiations with injuries.

Josh McEachran is still unavailable for MK Dons. He is recovering from a tough battle with Covid-19, which saw his contract negotiations with MK Dons delayed by a month. He re-signed on Friday, before the Bournemouth game.

Andrew Fisher suffered an ankle injury in the warm-up prior to MK Dons’ pre-season opener against King’s Lynn Town, which kept him out of all of the Dons’ warm-up matches. He has been back training this week and could be set to make his first appearance in 3 months.

Young defenders Warren O’Hora and Harry Darling are expected to start for MK Dons in the central and right-hand side of defence with the left hand side of defence thrown into question, with Aden Baldwin and Zak Jules battling it out for the role. Tennai Watson and Daniel Harvie are expected to start as attacking wing-backs.

Matt O’Riley is expected to start in a central midfield role, alongside teenage midfielder John Freeman, who plays a similar role to the presumably unavailable David Kasumu. Scott Twine will likely play a more advanced midfield role, playing just behind a strike partnership.

The strikers are a more difficult position to predict with four different quality striking options – Troy Parrott, Mohamed Eisa, Charlie Brown and Jay Bird. Record signing Mo Eisa is however expected to feature next to Lewington’s golden boy, Charlie Brown.