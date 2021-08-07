AFC Wimbledon travel to the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday to face a tough Doncaster Rovers side playing under Richie Wellens for the first time.

Nik Tzanev established himself as AFC Wimbledon’s no.1 last season, and barring any last minute injuries, will start in goal.

Defensive fragility has been plaguing the South London side for years as they search for a settled centre-back partnership. Ben Heneghan and Nesta Guinness-Walker look to be first-choice this season at centre-back and left-back respectively. The other centre-back role will likely be taken by Paul Kalambayi as Will Nightingale is not match fit due to an elbow problem.

Right-back is the first selection dilemma for Mark Robinson. Cheye Alexander made 29 appearances for the Dons last season and is arguably the more reliable choice. Whereas Henry Lawrence, who has been brought in on loan from Chelsea, is the other more attacking option and could be handed his Football League debut.

Alex Woodyard, the new club captain, will bring the experience and start in the middle of the park next to George Marsh in the holding midfield roles. The 22-year-old signed from Spurs over the summer and looks a tidy addition to the side.

Luke McCormick, Ayoub Assal and Jack Rudoni is one of the youngest and most exciting attacking midfield in the league. Assal and Rudoni terrorised defences under Robinson last season and adding McCormick will only make it worse for Doncaster.

Up top, Ollie Palmer is expected to get the nod ahead of Brentford loanee Aaron Pressley, but replacing Pigott’s 20 goals last season still remains the club’s biggest worry.

Expected 11 for the Dons in a 4-2-3-1: Tzanev, Guinness-Walker, Heneghan, Kalambayi, Lawrence, Marsh, Woodyard, McCormick, Rudoni, Assal, Palmer.