Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has said he is delighted that no clubs have come in for star striker Kieffer Moore.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Cardiff City boss discussed the lack of interest in their star striker heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Kieffer Moore has been a subject of transfer speculation in previous windows, but the past few months have been quiet in terms of interest from elsewhere.

That may come as somewhat of a surprise, given the prevalent role he played in Wales’ EURO 2020 campaign.

However, Mick McCarthy has said “delighted” would be a more appropriate way of describing how he feels regarding the lack of interest in his star striker.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the Bluebirds admitted he is somewhat surprised at the lack of interest, adding that he believes clubs know they would be demanding “a lot of money” for him.

“Surprised is the adjective? I’d say delighted would be more appropriate,” McCarthy responded when asked if he was surprised about the lack of interest.

“We all want him to stay. Look, the way he played last season, I am a bit surprised somebody’s not had any interest in him but we’d want a lot of money for him so maybe that’s putting people off.”

A little under a month is left of the window, so there is time for clubs to come in for Moore.

However, McCarthy’s words reiterate that they have no intention of letting their star striker depart, and understandably so.

A shining light

Cardiff City’s 2021/22 campaign had some highs and lows before managing an 8th place finish, but Moore starred throughout.

He managed 20 goals in 42 Championship games for the Bluebirds, scoring 13 more than second top scorer Harry Wilson.

Moore on tour

The 28-year-old got the chance to represent Wales on the international scene too, playing in his first international tournament.

Moore managed one goal in his four outings for Rob Page’s side and was ever-present throughout their EURO 2020 campaign, often coming out of games with the battle scars.