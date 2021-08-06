Following yet another successful relegation escape by the Dons in the 2020/21 campaign, a new era dawns at the recently built Plough Lane with Mark Robinson looking to steer his young side up the League One table.

Since being promoted to the third tier of English football in 2016, the Dons have faced four relegation battles in five seasons, but haven’t yet succumbed to the dreaded drop.

With Robinson’s appointment in February 2021, the South London side have since become tough to beat and through a run of form which saw them claim 13 points from 15 available, finished the season in 19th.

Despite a poor pre-season and the loss of talisman Joe Pigott, the SW19 faithful are optimistic that their team can become a mid-table outfit in League One.

Here’s three Dons players to look out for in the 2021/22 season:

Luke McCormick

The first and most impressive signing of the Robinson era to date is clearly Luke McCormick. The attacking midfielder signed from Chelsea on a undisclosed deal earlier this summer which looks to be some brilliant business from the Dons

The 22-year-old played 44 times for a poor Bristol Rovers side last season scoring six and assisting three. He looks lively with the ball at his feet and is not afraid to take players on. With Wimbledon fans already raving about his performances in pre-season, he is certainly going to catch the eye this season.

Ayoub Assal

The breakout star for Wimbledon in the 2020/21 campaign was clearly this man. Playing 14 games, scoring four times and assisting twice. Despite standing at 5’7, he’s electric with the ball and had defenders retreating for fun.

The 19-year-old signed a new deal until 2024 this year which was a very smart move by the Dons as Championship clubs will soon come knocking if he carries on with his form from last season. The Dons fans have dubbed him the ‘Moroccan Messi’ as he won the EFL Young Player of the Month award for April. Keep an eye on him.

Aaron Pressley

Signing on a season-long loan from Brentford this summer, “Elvis” as Dons fans know him looks very exciting. The young Scotsman certainly has an eye for goal netting 19 in 26 games for Brentford B last term.

He arrives with large boots to fill after the loss of Pigott who scored 20 last season for the Wombles. However, if he can get the right service and link up with the likes of Assal behind him, there’s no reason why he cannot reach the same heights as his predecessor Pigott.