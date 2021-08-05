Crystal Palace are in advanced talks with Blackburn Rovers attacker Adam Armstrong, according to Sky Sports (live transfer centre, 05.08.21, 16.28).

Crystal Palace are looking to bolster their attacking options by luring the Blackburn Rovers man to the Premier League.

Armstrong, who is 24-years-old, is also wanted by top flight side Southampton as they look for a replacement for Danny Ings.

He is a man in-demand after scoring 29 goals in all competitions last season, with only Brentford’s Ivan Toney managing more in the Championship.

Read: Liverpool could let midfielder leave with Blackburn Rovers lurking

On fire

He has been on the books at Blackburn since January 2018 and has fired 64 goals in 160 games in all competitions for the Lancashire side.

Prior to his move to Ewood Park, the pacey forward rose up through the youth ranks at Newcastle United and played 21 times for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away from the North East to Coventry City, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Read: Blackburn Rovers-linked striker from Watford comments on his future

What next

Crystal Palace are now keen to snap him up as they prepare for life under Patrick Viera.

Armstrong appears ready-made for the Premier League and it is now likely to be a case of who is willing to fork out the money to sign him.

Sky Sports say both Southampton and Palace have seen rejected by Blackburn as both fell below their valuation. However, the Eagles remain strongly interested in striking a deal.