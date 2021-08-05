QPR have confirmed the decision to name Stefan Johansen as their new captain ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

During his loan stint at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, midfielder Stefan Johansen became a firm fan favourite among QPR fans.

The Norwegian ace starred in his 21 outings for the Rs, netting three goals and providing two assists along the way.

Since then, Johansen has returned to the club on a permanent basis, joining Mark Warburton’s side in a thoroughly impressive summer at Loftus Road.

Now, QPR fans have been left elated once again, with the club confirming Johansen is their new captain.

The 30-year-old showed his leadership qualities during his loan spell with Rangers and he will continue to have a significant influence on proceedings under Warburton having been handed the captain’s armband.

Upon the confirmation of the decision, QPR fans moved to express their delight on Twitter as their excitement for the new season ramps up.

Here’s what they had to say about Johansen’s appointment as new skipper:

