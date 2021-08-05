Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of free agent Marvin Johnson following his departure from Middlesbrough.

The Owls confirmed the arrival of Johnson on their official club website on Wednesday afternoon, bringing him in to further bolster Darren Moore’s ranks.

Sheffield Wednesday have been heavily linked with a move for the 30-year-old recently following his departure from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Blackpool, Millwall and Hull City have all been credited with interest in the Birmingham-born ace, but it has been confirmed that Wednesday have won the battle for the free agent’s signature.

Johnson mainly operates as a left-winger, but can feature anywhere on the left-hand side.

He has featured as a left-back and left wing-back as well as further forward over the course of his career, amassing 43 goals and 56 assists in 350 games across all competitions.

Johnson started his career in non-league football, spending time on the books with Romulus before starring for Kidderminster Harriers.

His form for Kidderminster propelled him into the professional game, spending time with Motherwell and Oxford United before joining Middlesbrough in 2017.

Johnson went on to spend the next four years with Boro, also spending a spell on loan with Sheffield United. In his time at the Riverside, he scored seven goals and laid on 14 assists in 103 outings.

A well-timed addition

Amid the development regarding Olamide Shodipo’s injury, the arrival of a new left-sided player is very well-timed.

Andre Green is the only other natural left-sided winger on the books at Hillsborough, so Johnson’s arrival provides Moore with a fresh option on the left.