Preston North End are poised to offer a deal to former Burnley man Jamie Thomas after his spell on trial.

Preston North End have been casting an eye over the attacking midfielder over recent times and are set to hand him a contract, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Thomas, who is 24-years-old, impressed against the Lilywhites in a friendly playing for Bamber Bridge.

He has been training with Frankie McAvoy’s side for the past two weeks and played against Wigan Athletic last week.

Career so far

Thomas spent time in the academy at Blackpool as a youngster before switching to fellow North West side Bolton Wanderers.

He made the bench for the Trotters a couple of times whilst they were in the Championship but was released in 2016 following their relegation to League One.

Burnley then came calling and handed him a two-year contract.

He had a loan spell away from the Clarets in Scotland at Ayr United and played seven times for them.

The ex-Wales youth international left Turf Moor in 2018 and has since been playing in non-league for Squires Gate, AFC Blackpool and Bamber Bridge.

Lifeline

Preston are now poised to offer him some terms and this would be a great chance for Thomas to make the step up into full-time football.

He would give McAvoy more depth in his midfield department for the upcoming season.