Sheffield Wednesday winger Olamide Shodipo’s injury is said to be “worse than first feared”, as per The Star.

After an impressive pre-season with Sheffield Wednesday, winger Olamide Shodipo made his competitive debut for the Owls last week.

The QPR loanee started for Darren Moore’s side against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup, but he was forced off in the first half, pulling up injured after chasing a long ball with a reported hamstring injury.

Now, fresh insight has emerged on Shodipo’s situation as the start of the League One campaign nears.

The Star has reported that the 22-year-old’s injury is “worse than first feared”, dealing Moore a damning blow ahead of the new season.

The report states that the severity of the injury and the expected timescale of recovery is still unknown, but it is said that it is worse than Wednesday had initially hoped.

Previous injury struggles

Shodipo has struggled with injuries earlier in his career, limiting his game time for spells.

The winger suffered from tendinitis during his time on loan with League Two side Port Vale, limiting him to six appearances in half a season for the club. He also tore his thigh back in 2018, leaving him on the sidelines for a hefty four months.

What will Moore do without Shodipo?

It will be interesting to see how Moore acts on Shodipo’s injury in the coming weeks. He has Andre Green as an option on the left-wing, while new signing Jaden Brown has also appeared in the role.

If Shodipo is out for a lengthy spell, it awaits to be seen who comes into the side in his absence or if Moore looks to bring in someone on loan as temporary cover.