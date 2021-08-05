Hull City boss Grant McCann says they are hoping to seal a new signing in time for the weekend, as per BBC Humberside Sport on Twitter (see tweet below).

Hull City have been heavily linked with a loan move for Manchester City’s Matthew Smith, as reported by Hull Live, but their boss was tight-lipped on the potential arrival’s identity.

McCann has told BBC Humberside that the player in question has been training with the club over recent days.

Smith, who is 21-years-old, has got Championship experience from loan spells at QPR and Charlton Athletic.

New season dawns

The Tigers will be eager to get a deal over the line before they kick-start the new season away to Preston North End on Saturday.

Smith spent the past season on loan in League One with Doncaster Rovers and made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side.

He may now be handed a Championship move to the MKM Stadium if Manchester City give the green light for him to leave again.

Career so far

Smith spent time in the academy at West Bromwich Albion before Manchester City snapped him up.

He has never made a senior appearance for the current Premier League champions but has been loaned out a few times now.

The Wales international’s first spell away came in Holland with FC Twente during the 2018/19 season.

He then spent the campaign after with QPR and Charlton Athletic in the second tier respectively before dropping into League One last term with Donny.