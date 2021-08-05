Coventry City’s summer signing Ricardo Dinanga has revealed Sunderland tried to sign him back in January.

Mark Robins moved to bring young Irish winger Ricardo Dinanga to the Ricoh Arena ahead of the new campaign.

The promising talent has intially linked up with the Sky Blues’ U23s, but will be pushing to break into the first-team.

He arrived on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Cork City. However, Dinanga has now said that his situation could have panned out very differently, revealing previous interest from League One side Sunderland.

The Cork-born prodigy has revealed he spent two weeks on trial with the Black Cats earlier this year.

However, a deal never went through as Sunderland were unable to agree a fee with Cork City. Speaking to Coventry Live, Dinanga said:

“It could have been different because I went on trial with Sunderland in January.

“I was initially meant to go for a week but my agent rang me towards the end of the first week and said they wanted to keep me on for another week and would I mind staying.

“The second week went well and it looked as if I would be signing for them but they couldn’t agree a fee with Cork.”

Black Cats left licking their wounds?

With Dinanga slipping through their fingers and eventually moving onto Coventry, it will be interesting to see if Sunderland are left kicking themselves over the saga.

The young attacker managed two goals in nine outings for Cork, showing promising signs for the future.

An encouraging pre-season

Ahead of the new campaign, Dinanga has put in some strong performances for his new side.

His form saw him feature for Robins’ first-team outfit against MK Dons, netting in a defeat to the League One side.