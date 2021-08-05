Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed the club are looking to sign Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira and Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies.

Ahead of the new campaign, Slavisa Jokanovic is looking to make his mark on the squad at Bramall Lane.

So far, Sheffield United have been unable to make any new additions. However, two players who have been consistently linked with the Blades are midfielder Ronaldo Vieira and defender Ben Davies.

Former Leeds United ace Vieira is being lined up for a return to England after two years in Italy with Sampdoria, while Davies could depart Liverpool after struggling to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side after joining from Preston North End.

Now, amid the claims of the Blades’ pursuit of the duo, Jokanovic has now confirmed his interest in both players.

Speaking to The Star, the Sheffield United boss said:

“I am interested in both players. Yes, I am interested in both.”

With Jokanovic vocal about his interest in the pair, it will be interesting to see if Sheffield United can complete deals before the end of the month.

What would the pair bring to Sheffield United?

Vieira picked up experience of Championship football while on the books with Leeds United and has had the opportunity to test himself against some of the best while in Italy. The 23-year-old can feature as a central or defensive midfielder and looks to play defence-splitting through balls after dispossessing his opponents.

As for Davies, he has a wealth of Championship experience. He displayed his leadership qualities while starring for Preston North End and will be determined to make an impact at Bramall Lane after a lack of game time with Liverpool.

Could deals be done?

The state of negotiations remain unknown as it stands.

However, with both players out of favour with their current clubs and Sheffield United keen, it will be interesting to see if Jokanovic can secure the duo’s services before the end of the month.