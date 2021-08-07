Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has a tough job picking his starting eleven for Saturday’s match against League One giants Sunderland, with plenty of options and both new and old.

The goalkeeper position is up for grabs between Ben Amos and Jamie Jones, though we expect Amos to get the nod after claiming the fourth most clean sheets in the division last year.

Tendayi Darikwa will start at right-back for Saturday’s game as he’s the only natural right-back currently at the club.

At right centre-back we expect to see Jack Watmough, a defender of his quality must start when fit. The left centre-back position is also up for grabs after a youth player will most likely have to step up – Adam Long is the current favourite and is more than capable of doing so.

Tom Pearce is likely to start left-back if fit after not featuring in the last pre-season game against Preston.

In midfield we expect to see two-time League One winner Max Power partnering Tom Naylor – Jordan Cousins could feature but after missing the end of pre-season we expect to see Power and Naylor.

On the right-wing, last season’s talisman Callum Lang is a must start. On the left-wing we expect to see new signing Stephen Humphrys after an impressive pre-season.

In attacking midfield we expect to see Will Keane operating as a second striker to new marquee signing Charlie Wyke whose 31 goals last season speaks for itself.

Expected starting XI:

Ben Amos

Tendayi Darikwa

Jack Watmough

Adam Long

Tom pearce

Max Power

Tom Naylor

Callum Lang

Will Keane

Stephen Humphrys

Charlie Wyke