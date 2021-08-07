Nottingham Forest open their 2021/22 Championship campaign on Sunday with a trip across the Midlands to face Coventry City.

How to watch: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 4pm and kick off commencing at 4:30pm.

Nottingham Forest will be backed at the Coventry Building Society Arena by over 2000 travelling away supporters as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and full capacities are now allowed at stadiums across England.

Injury latest: Nottingham Forest left-back Tyler Blackett will remain on the sidelines and unavailable for this Sunday’s fixture after undergoing groin surgery last month.

Tobias Figueiredo (calf) and Nuno Da Costa (groin) are also ruled out of tomorrow’s clash as per Nottinghamshire Live.

Predicted line up: The Reds will look to open the campaign with a strong line up including the likes of first-team regulars, Brice Samba, Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna.

There is set to be an appearance for 22-year-old Jordan Gabriel at right-back for which would be only his second league appearance for the reds.

The Reds’ captain Lewis Grabban is expected to be leading the line going into the opening fixture of this term.

Behind Grabban we expect to be the three of Brennan Johnson, Joe Lolley and Alex Mighten.

Nottingham Forest will be confident going into the fixture after 2-1 home and away victories against Coventry City last season.