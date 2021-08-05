Nottingham Forest target Sandro Kulenovic’s situation with Dinamo Zagreb remains up in the air, with reports from Croatia stating the striker weighing up his options.

Earlier this summer, it was reported by The Athletic’s Paul Taylor (see below) that Nottingham Forest were sizing up a move for Croatian striker Sandro Kulenovic.

#NFFC do have an interest in Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic.

Had previously been on the radar of Barnsley, so perhaps a target identified by Dane Murphy. Loan with a view to buy or a straight purchase both possible.

Has played for Croatia at every age up to under-21. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) July 16, 2021

Kulenovic has struggled to make an impact with Dinamo Zagreb since returning to the club back in 2019.

Across all competitions, the 21-year-old has been unable to find the back of the net in 19 outings. As a result, he isn’t in the plans of manager Damir Krznar

However, despite reported interest from Nottingham Forest and an unnamed MLS side, Kulenovic’s situation remains up in the air.

Sportske Novosti has stated that neither a move to the City Ground or the unnamed American club are appealing to the Zagreb-born attacker.

Little under a month remains in the window, so Forest still have a good amount of time to try and persuade Kulenovic to make the move to the Championship if they wish.

However, it will be interesting to see if they pursue a deal for the former Croatian youth international further or if they turn their attention to other targets.

A year with Juventus

While on the books with HNK Rijeka, Kulenovic spent a year on loan in Italy with Serie A giants Juventus.

He spent the campaign playing for the I Bianconeri’s U19s side, managing six goals in 19 outings.

Forest’s current striking options

As it stands, Chris Hughton has Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Nuno da Costa available as options up top.

Another striker wouldn’t go amiss ahead of the new season. Forest managed only 37 goals last season, so a new striker to inject some competition into Hughton’s attacking ranks could provide a much-needed boost.