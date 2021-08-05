Portsmouth have opted against the decision to sign free agent attacker Layton Ndukwu, according to reports.

Ahead of the new campaign, Portsmouth have been casting their eye over a number of potential free transfer signings.

Danny Cowley is determined to further bolster his ranks before the end of the summer window, bringing in 10 players so far.

Another potential addition Pompey have been eyeing up is free agent Layton Ndukwu. The 22-year-old has endured two separate stints at Fratton Park in an effort to earn a deal and now, the League One side’s decision has been confirmed after his second trial spell.

The News have stated Portsmouth will not be looking to sign Ndukwu ahead of the new season, bringing an end to his time at Fratton Park.

Cowley has told the former Leicester City youngster that he isn’t what he’s looking to add to his squad, opening the door for him to continue his hunt for a new club elsewhere.

Pompey’s current attacking options

Ndukwu mainly operates as a left-winger, but can feature across the front three and as an attacking midfielder.

Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis are Cowley’s main options on the left-hand side, while Marcus Harness and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild mainly feature on the right.

What could be next for Ndukwu?

It remains unknown as to who else is in for Ndukwu, if anyone, so it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out.

The Leicester-born attacker has experienced EFL football on loan with Southend United but has found much of his game time with Leicester’s youth sides. It will be interesting to see if another Football League club takes a game on Ndukwu, with Portsmouth opting against a swoop.